Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,490,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,060,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

