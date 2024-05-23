PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PTC were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.47 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.