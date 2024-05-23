Steve Ming Lo Sells 20,330 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.