PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

