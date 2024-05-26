EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

