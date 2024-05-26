Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

