Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $973,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 229,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.67 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,293 shares of company stock worth $12,738,558 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

