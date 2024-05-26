Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,839 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $138.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

