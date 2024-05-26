Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.64

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.64 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 98,730 shares changing hands.

Orchard Funding Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.34.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.