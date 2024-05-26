Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82,000 shares changing hands.
Rogue Resources Trading Down 30.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Rogue Resources
Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogue Resources
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.