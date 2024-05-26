Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.83). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.50. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Capital Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.