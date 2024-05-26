Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.20 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

