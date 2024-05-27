Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$28.73.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

