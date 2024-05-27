Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $335,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

