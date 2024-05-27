Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $342,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %
MMS stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $90.65.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
