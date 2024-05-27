STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

