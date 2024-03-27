Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 5,105 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,109 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,249 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 444,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 466.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

