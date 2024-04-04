Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $107.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $112.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $511,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

