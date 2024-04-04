UOL Group Limited (UOLGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

UOL Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UOL Group stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

