State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,864 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNW opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -635,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.