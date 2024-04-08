Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,377 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Genworth Financial worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -635,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

