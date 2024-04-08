Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,377 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Genworth Financial worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE GNW opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -635,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genworth Financial
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.