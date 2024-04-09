3,313 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

