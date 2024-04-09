Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 304 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $11,559.60.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $11,413.68.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.39.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

