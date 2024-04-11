Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.