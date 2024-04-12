3,650 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.