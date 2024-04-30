Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSBD opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

