Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,047 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 274.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after buying an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

