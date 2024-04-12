RFG Advisory LLC Takes $710,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

