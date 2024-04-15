Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
About Kerry Properties
