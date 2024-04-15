Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

