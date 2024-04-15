TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TIS Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TISNF opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53.
TIS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.