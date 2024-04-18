Canadian Solar Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Price Performance
CSIQ opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $975.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 387,866 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.