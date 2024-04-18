Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

