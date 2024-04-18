Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$93.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$86.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$91.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE TD opened at C$78.28 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$87.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.42. The company has a market cap of C$138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

