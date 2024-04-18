Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Core & Main worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.3 %

CNM stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,363,315 shares of company stock worth $960,746,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.