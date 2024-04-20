Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.34. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 14,385 shares trading hands.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

