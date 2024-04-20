Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.73

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.24. Duluth shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 49,739 shares.

Duluth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Duluth

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 10,586.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 415,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.