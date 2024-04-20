e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $120,071.32 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

