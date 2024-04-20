Insider Buying: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

