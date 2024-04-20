Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $30,471.14 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

