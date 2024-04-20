Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

