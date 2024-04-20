Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 32,500 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.