Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 66,365 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Veradigm worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000.

MDRX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

