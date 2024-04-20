Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 127,407 shares.The stock last traded at $23.33 and had previously closed at $23.27.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $758.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,612,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

