Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 970 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

