SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.41% and a negative return on equity of 262.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

