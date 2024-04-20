Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 185 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $176.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

