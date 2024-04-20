Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.79 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
