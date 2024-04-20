Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

WJX opened at C$33.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.60. The firm has a market cap of C$725.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$21.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.9178404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

