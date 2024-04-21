Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.