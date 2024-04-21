MontVue Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $479.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

